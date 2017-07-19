Gerber is on the 7-day DL at Double-A Erie with a strained oblique, Josh Norris of Baseball America reports.

Gerber is one of the top hitters in the Tigers' system, but as a 25-year-old at Double-A, it is easy to overlook him in most dynasty leagues. He had a .292/.366/.445 slash line with seven home runs and eight steals (on 14 attempts) in 274 at-bats prior to the injury.