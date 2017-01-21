Pelfrey will stretch out during spring training and is set to compete for a rotation spot, Jason beck of MLB.com reports.

Pelfrey made 22 starts for the Tigers last season but struggled mightily before being moved to the bullpen in late September. He went 4-10 as a starter with a 5.19 ERA and he allowed 14 home runs in 112.2 innings. While it appears he'll be given a shot to rejoin the rotation, he'd have to beat out the likes of lefty Matt Boyd or Buck Farmer over the course of spring training.

