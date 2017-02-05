Zagurski signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Sunday, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.

Following a two-year stint in Japan, Zagurski, 34, will head back to the States with the hope of making it back to the majors. Zagurski, who last appeared in the big leagues in 2013, has made 89 career MLB appearances, splitting time between the Phillies, Diamondbacks, Yankees and Pirates. He'll face long odds of breaking camp with the Tigers and may need to pitch well at the Triple-A level before he has a realistic chance of hitting the majors.