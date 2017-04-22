Mahtook will move up to second in the lineup Saturday against the Twins.

The Tigers are using an all-right-handed lineup Saturday as they oppose Minnesota lefty Adalberto Mejia. Furthermore, Miguel Cabrera's absence from the lineup forced manager Brad Ausmus to shuffle things around in his lineup. Mahtook hasn't had much luck against southpaws yet this season, hitting just .143 with a .464 OPS.

