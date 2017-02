Mahtook could form a platoon in center field with Tyler Collins, Evan Woodbery of MLive reports.

As the right-handed batter of the two, and a much better career hitter against lefties (.859 OPS; .536 OPS against righties), Mahtook figures to be on the smaller side of the platoon. There's also the chance that both Mahtook and Collins lose playing time to prospect JaCoby Jones, who made his MLB debut last season.