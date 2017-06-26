Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Drives in three Sunday
Mahtook went 2-for-5 with a triple, a run scored and three RBI in Sunday's win over the Padres.
After a brutal start to the season, Mahtook has been playing better lately, and he has his season slash line up to .253/.282/.444. He also got slotted into the No. 5 spot in this one, and he delivered with three RBI. Mahtook is still in a bit of a center field platoon with Andrew Romine and possibly Matt den Dekker, who got called up Friday with Alex Presley suffering a concussion. However, Mahtook could grab the bulk of the starts moving forward, with Romine settling into a more natural utility role and den Dekker providing depth.
More News
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Taking advantage of chances in platoon role•
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Goes deep Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Hits first home run in blowout•
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Batting second Saturday•
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Could get time in right•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...