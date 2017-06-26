Mahtook went 2-for-5 with a triple, a run scored and three RBI in Sunday's win over the Padres.

After a brutal start to the season, Mahtook has been playing better lately, and he has his season slash line up to .253/.282/.444. He also got slotted into the No. 5 spot in this one, and he delivered with three RBI. Mahtook is still in a bit of a center field platoon with Andrew Romine and possibly Matt den Dekker, who got called up Friday with Alex Presley suffering a concussion. However, Mahtook could grab the bulk of the starts moving forward, with Romine settling into a more natural utility role and den Dekker providing depth.