Mahtook will start in center field and bat eighth Wednesday against the Royals.

The righty-hitting Mahtook had been featured in the lineup the previous two games with the Tigers facing left-handed pitching, but his presence is more surprising Wednesday with righty Ian Kennedy starting for the opposition. With former platoon mate Alex Presley (concussion) now on the disabled list, it appears Mahtook may get an opportunity to stake a temporary claim to an everyday role. He's not a good bet to find success in that capacity, however, after slashing .204/.244/.323 in 214 plate appearances against righties over parts of three big-league seasons.