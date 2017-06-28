Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Gets third straight start
Mahtook will start in center field and bat eighth Wednesday against the Royals.
The righty-hitting Mahtook had been featured in the lineup the previous two games with the Tigers facing left-handed pitching, but his presence is more surprising Wednesday with righty Ian Kennedy starting for the opposition. With former platoon mate Alex Presley (concussion) now on the disabled list, it appears Mahtook may get an opportunity to stake a temporary claim to an everyday role. He's not a good bet to find success in that capacity, however, after slashing .204/.244/.323 in 214 plate appearances against righties over parts of three big-league seasons.
More News
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Drives in three Sunday•
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Taking advantage of chances in platoon role•
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Goes deep Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Hits first home run in blowout•
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Batting second Saturday•
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...