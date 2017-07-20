Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Goes deep off bench Wednesday
Mahtook went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's loss to the Royals.
Mahtook struck out as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning, but he provided a jolt in the ninth inning, taking Royals closer Kelvin Herrera deep with a runner on base to give the Tigers a short-lived one-run lead. Mahtook has been in a center field platoon with Alex Presley, but with J.D. Martinez shipped off to Arizona, both players could get some time in right moving forward. Jim Adduci, who started Wednesday, is in the right field mix as well.
