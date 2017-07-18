Mahtook went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer Monday against the Royals.

Mahtook's long ball in the third inning made the game 6-0 as Detroit ultimately cruised to a 10-2 victory. He also struck out once in this contest, bringing his K:BB ratio to an unsightly 35:3 in 150 plate appearances.

