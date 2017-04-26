Mahtook hit his first home run of the season in his lone at-bat of Tuesday's 19-9 win over the Mariners.

Mahtook came on for Justin Upton in left field in the top of the eighth inning, then blasted a two-run home run off Evan Scribner in the bottom of the inning. Mahtook has some pop, but he's also a career .229 hitter who's not getting regular playing time at the moment. He could play even less when J.D. Martinez returns.