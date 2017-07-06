Mahtook is out of the lineup Thursday against the Giants.

Mahtook hasn't had a day off since June 24, but will give way to the recently-activated Alex Presley for the afternoon series finale. Presley may take the occasional start from Mahtook, but the latter has been picking it up at the plate lately. Mahtook is currently on a six-game hitting streak, and has five multi-hit games since June 21. Though he doesn't provide much in terms of power, he's now batting a respectable .269 after a 1-for-4 showing Wednesday.