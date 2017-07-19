Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Out of lineup Wednesday
Mahtook is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Evan Woodbery of the MLive Media Group reports.
Mahtook will get the day off after starting the past two games in right, going 4-for-10 with one home run and two RBI during that span. In his place, Jim Adduci draws the start, batting seventh.
