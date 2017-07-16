Play

Mahtook is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Mahtook was productive while making nine starts during a 10-game stretch from late June to early July, but he's since settled back into the smaller half of a platoon following Alex Presley's return from the disabled list. He'll find himself on the bench for the third time in four contests Sunday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast