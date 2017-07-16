Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Takes seat Sunday
Mahtook is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Mahtook was productive while making nine starts during a 10-game stretch from late June to early July, but he's since settled back into the smaller half of a platoon following Alex Presley's return from the disabled list. He'll find himself on the bench for the third time in four contests Sunday.
More News
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Not starting Thursday•
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Gets third straight start•
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Drives in three Sunday•
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Taking advantage of chances in platoon role•
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Goes deep Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook: Hits first home run in blowout•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...