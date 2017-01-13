Castellanos agreed to a one-year contract with the Tigers on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

The terms of the agreement were not announced. He posted a .285/.331/496 slash line with 18 home runs in 110 games, but a hand injury limited his availability in the second half. The batting average could regress a bit, but Castellanos could top his counting stats from last season if he can remain healthy.

