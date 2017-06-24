Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Back in action

Castellanos (back) is in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

A bout of back tightness forced his removal from Friday's lineup, but Castellanos made a pinch-hit appearance in the series opener, and he is now set to return after missing the lone start. The 25-year-old has really picked it up in June, slashing .301/.363/.562, and his batted-ball profile suggests we will continue to see steady improvement to his overall line.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories