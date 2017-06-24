Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Back in action
Castellanos (back) is in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
A bout of back tightness forced his removal from Friday's lineup, but Castellanos made a pinch-hit appearance in the series opener, and he is now set to return after missing the lone start. The 25-year-old has really picked it up in June, slashing .301/.363/.562, and his batted-ball profile suggests we will continue to see steady improvement to his overall line.
