Castellanos went 2-for-5 with twp triples and three RBI in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the Rays.

Big things were expected from the 25-year-old this season but through 14 games he's hitting only .220 (13-for-59), albeit with two homers, nine RBI and what would be a career-high .272 ISO. If he can start adding some singles to those extra-base hits, Castellanos still has plenty of time to meet or exceed those preseason expectations.