Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Goes deep Sunday
Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to the Indians.
The .247 batting average for Castellanos so far is disappointing after he hit .285 last season. However, he now has 10 home runs and 42 RBI through 81 team games, putting him on pace to set new career highs in both categories if he can stay healthy in the second half.
