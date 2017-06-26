Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Goes deep Sunday

Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Padres.

The blast was the young third baseman's ninth this season. After launching 18 home runs in just 411 at-bats and posting a .285 average last season, Castellanos owners were probably expecting more than nine home runs and a .238 average at this point. However, he's been hot in June, slashing .309/.364/.580 and blasting five home runs, and should return solid value moving forward.

