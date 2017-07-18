Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Homers against Royals

Castellanos went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and another run scored in Monday's 10-2 win over Kansas City.

Castellanos took All-Star Jason Vargas deep in the bottom of the second inning for his 12th home run of the season. The third baseman's .247/.315/.441 line isn't far from his .261/.312/.430 career output.

