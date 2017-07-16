Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Leaves yard Saturday

Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a homer, a walk and two runs on Saturday against the Blue Jays

Castellanos blasted his 11th bomb of the season to put the Tigers on the board in the first inning of a road victory. After enjoying a breakout season in 2016, he's been a complete disappointment to fantasy owners who invested in him, as evidenced by his .245/.311/.435 slash line.