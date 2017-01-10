Artsen signed a minor league deal with the Tigers for the 2017 season.

The utility man has spent the last three years playing independent ball, making it difficult to discern where exactly he'll begin his tenure with the Tigers. Artsen, 27, will likely report to High-A or Double-A, where he'll look to build upon a strong 2016 campaign in which he slashed .333/.426/.535 with 31 RBI in 36 games. Last season alone, Artsen gained defensive experience at second base, third base, shortstop and all three outfield spots.