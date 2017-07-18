Alcantara was traded to the Tigers on Tuesday along with Dawel Lugo and Jose King in exchange for J.D. Martinez.

Alcantara recently turned 21 and he was batting just .279/.344/.362 at High-A Visalia before the trade, so there's little here to get excited about from a fantasy perspective, but at least he can play the middle infield. He's failed to make the most of what speed he has, going just 38-for-59 on the basepaths in five minor-league seasons.