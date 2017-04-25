Tigers' Shane Greene: Nice start to 2017 campaign
Greene has pitched 5.1 innings of one-run ball to start the season.
That lone run came in Greene's first appearance of the season. Since April 4, he has recorded three holds, struck out six, and walked four. Greene's 1.69 ERA, compared to his 4.02 FIP, is something to keep an eye on regarding the 28-year-old going forward. The right-hander endured a tough 2016, allowing 39 runs over 60.1 innings between a bullpen role and three starts.
More News
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Working on mechanics this spring•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Relief role on tap again for 2017•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Hidden value under bad numbers•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Struggling with location over last four weeks•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Implodes in crucial situation•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Back hampering availability•
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...