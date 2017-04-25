Greene has pitched 5.1 innings of one-run ball to start the season.

That lone run came in Greene's first appearance of the season. Since April 4, he has recorded three holds, struck out six, and walked four. Greene's 1.69 ERA, compared to his 4.02 FIP, is something to keep an eye on regarding the 28-year-old going forward. The right-hander endured a tough 2016, allowing 39 runs over 60.1 innings between a bullpen role and three starts.