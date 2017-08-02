Tigers' Shane Greene: Records first save Tuesday
Greene recorded his first save of the season in Tuesday's win over the Yankees. He pitched 1.2 scoreless innings, walking two and striking out one.
After being named the new closer Monday following the trade of Justin Wilson, Greene got a chance right away. He got a quick double-play grounder to end a threat in the eighth, but made things interesting with two walks in the ninth before closing the door. With a 2.64 ERA and 9.6 K/9, Greene could be a solid fantasy option down the stretch if he continues to convert save opportunities.
More News
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Named Detroit's closer•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Could be in closer mix•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Success in eighth inning might be leading to closer role•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Pitching well in late innings•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Grabs hold Thursday•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Nice start to 2017 campaign•
-
Trade charts: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...