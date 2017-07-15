Play

Tigers' Shane Greene: Success in eighth inning might be leading to closer role

Greene has 44 strikeouts in 41.0 innings pitched as one of Detroit's top relievers this season.

Working as the primary set-up man for closer Justin Wilson, Greene is striking out 25.3 percent of batters he faces and has issued only 23 free passes. With Wilson being the subject of trade rumors heading towards the deadline, Greene may only be a couple weeks away from taking over as the primary closer for the second half of the season.

