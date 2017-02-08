Moya, who is out of options, looks unlikely to make Detroit's 25-man roster this spring, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The Tigers have a logjam in the outfield, with J.D. Martinez and Justin Upton entrenched as starters in the corners, and Tyler Collins and Mikie Mahtook likely to platoon in center. Backup infielder Andrew Romine can also play outfield, so it could come down to Moya or utility player Dixon Machado for the final bench spot. Machado, who is also out of options, is a bit more versatile defensively than Moya, which could give him the edge. If the Tigers attempt to send Moya down, he will have to pass through waivers.