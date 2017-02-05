Moya is out of minor league options and could find himself on another team before the season begins, Lynn Henning of the Detroit News reports.

The Tigers don't trust Moya enough in the field and his bat isn't reliable enough for regular playing time. Because he is out of options, Moya will have to pass through waivers if the Tigers try to send him down. That means there's a pretty good shot that Moya's time in Detroit will come to an end sometime this spring.