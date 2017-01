Weber signed a minor league deal with Detroit for the 2017 season.

The journeyman hasn't pitched in the majors since 2013, and he's spent the last two seasons at Double-A and Triple-A within the Tigers organization. In 26 appearances at the two levels in 2016, Weber posted a combined 5.08 ERA across 147.0 innings. He'll likely begin the 2017 campaign at Triple-A Toledo.