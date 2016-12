Blackley agreed to a minor league deal with the Tigers on Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive reports.

The Australian-born pitcher spent 2016 playing ball in Mexico, but he does have some major league experience to his name. Blackley can act as either a starter or a reliever, although he'll need to improve upon his career 5.23 ERA and 6.2 K/9 in the big leagues if he wants to get anywhere near the 25-man roster anytime soon.