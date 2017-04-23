Collins will start in center field and bat second in Sunday's game against the Twins.

Collins was already getting fairly regular playing time, but with JaCoby Jones headed to the DL, he could see an uptick in at-bats. He's also in a good run-scoring spot in the lineup if he can find his way on base.

