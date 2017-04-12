Collins went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI during Wednesday's 5-3 win over Minnesota.

It was a solid day for the part-timer outfielder, but without more consistent at-bats, it's difficult to roster Collins in the majority of mixed leagues. He's likely utilized best as a low-priced flier against right-handed pitchers in daily contests, as Collins posted a respectable .450 slugging percentage and .334 wOBA against righties last year.