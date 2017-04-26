Tigers' Tyler Collins: Out of lineup Wednesday
Collins is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Manager Brad Ausmus will deploy an all-right-handed lineup against Mariners southpaw James Paxton, so Collins will give way to Mikie Mahtook, who starts in right field. Collins has seen most of his duty in center field lately with JaCoby Jones (face) on the disabled list, but should resume occupying the larger half of platoon in right field once Jones is healthy again.
More News
-
Tigers' Tyler Collins: Three hits, three RBI in rout•
-
Tigers' Tyler Collins: In Sunday's lineup, batting second•
-
Tigers' Tyler Collins: Takes seat on bench Friday•
-
Tigers' Tyler Collins: Marks up box score against Twins•
-
Tigers' Tyler Collins: Homers Thursday•
-
Tigers' Tyler Collins: Could play some right field•
-
Thames owners in a no-lose spot
Chris Towers takes a look at what you might need to justify trading Eric Thames coming off...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Is Dallas Keuchel someone you should be looking to move after his hot start? Chris Towers thinks...
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...