Collins is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Manager Brad Ausmus will deploy an all-right-handed lineup against Mariners southpaw James Paxton, so Collins will give way to Mikie Mahtook, who starts in right field. Collins has seen most of his duty in center field lately with JaCoby Jones (face) on the disabled list, but should resume occupying the larger half of platoon in right field once Jones is healthy again.