Tigers' Tyler Collins: Takes seat on bench Friday
Collins is not in the lineup Friday against the Twins.
The 26-year-old hasn't picked up a hit in any of the past three games, so with left-hander Hector Santiago taking the mound for Minnesota, Collins will head to the bench for a day off. Mikie Mahtook will take over in right field for the evening.
