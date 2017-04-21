Collins is not in the lineup Friday against the Twins.

The 26-year-old hasn't picked up a hit in any of the past three games, so with left-hander Hector Santiago taking the mound for Minnesota, Collins will head to the bench for a day off. Mikie Mahtook will take over in right field for the evening.

