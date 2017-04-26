Collins went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI and two runs in Tuesday's 19-9 upending of the Mariners.

Collins seems to be settling into the two-hole, at least when the Tigers face right-handers, but his fantasy upside remains highly questionable. The 26-year-old outfielder has never been a particularly exciting hitter at any level.

