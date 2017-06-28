Tigers' Victor Martinez: Batting sixth in return to lineup
Martinez will man the DH spot and bat sixth Wednesday against the Royals.
The Tigers will waste no time ushering Martinez back into the lineup after he was activated from the 10-day disabled list earlier Wednesday following a brief hospitalization due to a cardiac issue. Martinez has since passed all medical tests and resumed full baseball activities, so it looks as though he'll be a mainstay in the Detroit lineup going forward.
