Tigers' Victor Martinez: Drives in two Tuesday
Martinez went 2-for-5 with two RBI, a double and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Royals.
Martinez now has a hit in six straight games, and he banged out five hits in nine at-bats the last two nights against Kansas City. With J.D. Martinez traded to Arizona, Victor Martinez and the rest of Detroit's lineup will need to pick up the slack moving forward, and so far it looks like the veteran DH is up to the task.
