Tigers' Victor Martinez: Expected to return Wednesday

Martinez (chest) is set to take batting practice Tuesday with a return from the disabled list likely coming Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive Media Group reports.

Martinez has missed nine games up to this point with an irregular heartbeat issue that forced him to spend a few nights in the hospital. The 38-year-old appears to have recovered and should be back with the Tigers and in the lineup Wednesday against Kansas City.

