Tigers' Victor Martinez: Gets three hits Sunday
Martinez went 3-for-5 in Sunday's win over the Twins with two RBI and a run scored.
Martinez is off to a bit of a slow start this season, as this was only his second multi-hit performance and first three-hit game. Hopefully for the Tigers and fantasy owners, this big game will get the veteran rolling.
