Tigers' Victor Martinez: Hits first homer since end of May

Martinez went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and an RBI single against the Giants on Tuesday.

V-Mart has really fallen off a cliff this year, as this was just his sixth homer and his average is a depressing .252. That production is reminiscent of the 38-year-old's 2015 campaign, when he looked washed up, only to come back with a big 2016 that suggested his bat still had life left in it. Now, there's definitely been some poor luck in play here -- Martinez's line-drive rate is still solid, and his hard-hit rate is actually at a career high. There's hope for better results in the second half, but it might be too much to expect the veteran to recapture his star power.