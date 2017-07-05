Tigers' Victor Martinez: Hits first homer since end of May

Martinez went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and an RBI single against the Giants on Tuesday.

V-Mart has really fallen off a cliff this year, as this was just his sixth homer and his average is a depressing .252. That production is reminiscent of the 38-year-old's 2015 campaign, when he looked washed up, only to come back with a big 2016 that suggested his bat still had life left in it. Now, there's definitely been some poor luck in play here -- Martinez's line-drive rate is still solid, and his hard-hit rate is actually at a career high. There's hope for better results in the second half, but it might be too much to expect the veteran to recapture his star power.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories