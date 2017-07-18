Tigers' Victor Martinez: On base four times Monday
Martinez went 3-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and three RBI in Monday's 10-2 drubbing of the Royals.
Martinez tied his season high in RBI without recording an extra-base hit. The uncharacteristically wild Jason Vargas walked Martinez with the bases loaded in the first inning, and the veteran slugger added RBI singles in the fourth and ninth. Martinez's .366 slugging percentage and .106 isolated power are his lowest since 2008, but he continues to display an incredible batting eye with 26 walks and just 39 strikeouts.
More News
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: On bench Thursday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Hits first homer since end of May•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Batting sixth in return to lineup•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Returns from DL•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Expected to return Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Cleared to return Tuesday, no rehab games needed•
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...