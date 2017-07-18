Tigers' Victor Martinez: On base four times Monday

Martinez went 3-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and three RBI in Monday's 10-2 drubbing of the Royals.

Martinez tied his season high in RBI without recording an extra-base hit. The uncharacteristically wild Jason Vargas walked Martinez with the bases loaded in the first inning, and the veteran slugger added RBI singles in the fourth and ninth. Martinez's .366 slugging percentage and .106 isolated power are his lowest since 2008, but he continues to display an incredible batting eye with 26 walks and just 39 strikeouts.