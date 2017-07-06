Tigers' Victor Martinez: On bench Thursday

Martinez is out of the lineup Thursday against the Giants.

Martinez has started six games in a row, but will rest Thursday to allow Miguel Cabrera to serve as the DH. It's been a rough stretch to say the least for Martinez, who owns a .577 OPS since the beginning of June.

