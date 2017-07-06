Tigers' Victor Martinez: On bench Thursday
Martinez is out of the lineup Thursday against the Giants.
Martinez has started six games in a row, but will rest Thursday to allow Miguel Cabrera to serve as the DH. It's been a rough stretch to say the least for Martinez, who owns a .577 OPS since the beginning of June.
More News
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Hits first homer since end of May•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Batting sixth in return to lineup•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Returns from DL•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Expected to return Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Cleared to return Tuesday, no rehab games needed•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Resumes light baseball activity•
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...