Tigers' Victor Martinez: Out of Thursday's lineup

Martinez is out of Thursday's lineup against the Rays.

Miguel Cabrera will get the nod at DH with Alex Avila starting at first base. Martinez is hitting .204 with 11 strikeouts and zero extra-base hits through 49 at-bats.

