Tigers' Victor Martinez: Returns from DL

Martinez (chest) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.

Martinez was sidelined for a little under two weeks after he was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat that resulted in a hospital trip and a brief hiatus on baseball activities. With doctors clearing him to resume workouts last week, Martinez has been able to take batting practice the last few days without incident, so it's expected that he'll immediately be plugged back into an everyday role at designated hitter. The Tigers optioned catcher/first baseman John Hicks to Triple-A Toledo to make room on the 25-man roster for Martinez.