Tigers' Victor Martinez: Slow start to 2017
Martinez has just eight hits in his first 41 at-bats to start the season.
Martinez has only four RBI and no home runs through his first 12 games of 2017. The 38-year-old is currently slashing .195/.277/.195. Last season, Martinez slashed .289/.351/.476 with 27 home runs and 86 RBI. Despite the slow start, V-Mart is expected to start the majority of Detroit's games as the designated hitter or first baseman.
