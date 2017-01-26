Tigers' Victor Martinez: Underwent surgery in October

Martinez underwent surgery in October to repair a hernia, Anthony Fenech of the Free Press reports.

The report also indicated that the injury had been taken care of this off-season, and that Martinez is considered healthy. He'll ease into things in spring, but should be fully ready for the start of the 2017 season. He slashed .289/.351/.476 in 154 games with the Tigers last season.

