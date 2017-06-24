Saupold has a 2.53 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in 21.1 innings over 13 appearances this season.

Primarily being used in long relief, the Australian pitcher has only allowed runs to score in two appearances this season, albeit three runs each time. Saupold is holding batters to a .241 average against him and is handing out walks at a rate of 2.1 per nine innings.