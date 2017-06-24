Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Former starter adjusting well to bullpen role
Saupold has a 2.53 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in 21.1 innings over 13 appearances this season.
Primarily being used in long relief, the Australian pitcher has only allowed runs to score in two appearances this season, albeit three runs each time. Saupold is holding batters to a .241 average against him and is handing out walks at a rate of 2.1 per nine innings.
More News
-
Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Grabs win Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Heads to majors•
-
Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Sent back to minors•
-
Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Recalled by Tigers•
-
Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Gets probation for assault charges laid last month•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...