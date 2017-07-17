Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Picks up win Sunday
Saupold (2-1) picked up the win Sunday against Toronto by pitching a spotless 11th inning.
Saupold was the seventh Detroit pitcher of the game, and he retired the Blue Jays in order in the top of the 11th. He then picked up the win when the Tigers scored on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the inning. The Australian right-hander now has a 2.14 ERA and 1.01 WHIP, as he's been a strong long-relief option in a generally shaky Detroit bullpen.
