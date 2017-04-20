Saupold was optioned back to Triple-A Toledo after Thursday's game.

Saupold made just one appearance during his brief stint with the Tigers, striking out two and walking one in a scoreless frame against the Rays. He'll head back to the minors for now, but he could see another call-up should the Tigers need bullpen support in the future.

