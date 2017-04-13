Tigers' William Cuevas: Contract purchased by Tigers
Cuevas had his contract purchased from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.
With Cuevas being added to the Tigers' 25-man roster, prospect Joe Jimenez was sent back to Triple-A Toledo as a corresponding move. The 26-year-old pitched one game in Triple-A before being called up, allowing three hits through six scoreless innings while striking out six. He'll offer a long relief option out of Detroit's bullpen.
