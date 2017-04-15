Cuevas was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Friday.

The right-hander, called up Thursday, was shelled in Friday's win over Cleveland, allowing four runs on three hits while recording just one out. Cuevas will head back to Toledo in hopes of refining his mechanics, allowing Warwick Saupold to take his place in the Tigers' bullpen.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories